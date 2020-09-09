UCAA announces flights at Entebbe International Airport will resume on October 1

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has announced that flights at Entebbe International Airport will resume on October 1, according to a news report by New Vision.

According to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Director of Airports and Aviation Security, Eng. Ayub Sooma the airport is set for phase one opening of passenger flights.

Tentatively the airport is scheduled to open for three months effective October 1. Upon opening, Uganda will be joining her East African counterparts who have already opened their airports.

Also, the Minister of State (Transport), Joy Kabatsi has today received a donation of COVID-19 UG Safety equipment, including a Thermoscanner, Human Body Disinfection Booth, and other Personal Protective Equipment, among others from the International Organisation for Migration.

Last month, Kenya and Rwanda lifted a ban on international flights, joining Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The Airport was closed on March 22 to the country for passenger flights to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Since then only cargo and UN aircraft were allowed to fly in and out of Uganda.

However, on special occasions, special flights to repatriate Ugandans stuck abroad were allowed to fly in.