Left Menu
Development News Edition

VisionRI shortlisted for social and behavioral change campaign for Eswatini WASH project

“Behavior change is essential to maximize the health benefits resulting from investment in WASH programs. VisionRI has the requisite experience for this assignment and we are looking forward to the final bidding,” said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director, VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mbabane | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:36 IST
VisionRI shortlisted for social and behavioral change campaign for Eswatini WASH project
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted for a project to conduct formative research and develop a social and behavior change communications strategy that aims to address key fecal-oral exposure pathways in the targeted three 'Tinkhundla' (Zombodze, Hosea and Shiselweni I) in Eswatini.

Interventions under 'Baby WASH' approach that includes food hygiene, clean play areas, control of animal feces, and child handwashing to address exposure pathways for children under 3 years are a key outcome of this assignment. An additional objective of the assignment is to support the development of a sustainable, user-friendly domestic rural sanitation and hygiene technology that can be constructed in targeted households in the region. This assignment is part of the Eswatini Water Supply and Sanitation Access Project, financed by the World Bank.

"Behavior change is essential to maximize the health benefits resulting from investment in WASH programs. VisionRI has the requisite experience for this assignment and we are looking forward to the final bidding," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director, VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd.

The recruited firm will implement the assignment in close collaboration with the Environmental Health Department, Eswatini Water Services Corporation, and the Project Implementing Unit (PIU). It will build upon the work that has been done by the Environmental Health Department for domestic rural sanitation to arrive at an open defecation free corridor in Zombodze, Hosea, and Shiselweni I as well as informal settlements of Nhlangano and Hlatikhulu that will benefit from improved access to sanitation and hygiene services.

The assignment also builds upon previous work and ongoing campaigns by Eswatini Water Services Corporation (EWSC) aimed at promoting improved hygiene behaviors, water conservation, reducing non-revenue water, and utilization of enhanced water sources. The project seeks to promote good WASH behaviors and promote access to safely-managed WASH services in households as well as institutions like schools and clinics in the targeted regions.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

India, China military officials hold "positive" talks on troop pullback

Indian and Chinese military commanders held positive, constructive discussions on disengaging troops locked in a months-long standoff at their disputed Himalayan border, the two sides said in a joint statement on Tuesday.Diplomats and milit...

Inspired by late mother, actor Sonu Sood to give wings to IAS aspirants' dreams

After his selfless act of helping migrant labourers return to their houses during COVID-19 pandemic, actor Sonu Sood has come up with an initiative to sponsor the education of students from different parts of the country. Inspired from his ...

Reported death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes about 600

The reported death toll in clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has reached about 600, with officials reporting more military and civilian deaths as the fighting continues despite...

If required COVID vaccine will be analysed and exempted, says NADA DG Navin Agarwal

By Nitin Srivastava The National Anti-Doping Agency NADA Director-General, Navin Agarwal feels that if there will be any requirement of exempting the COVID vaccine, NADA will we first analyse and then exempt.Navin said that the anti-doping ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020