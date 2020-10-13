VisionRI shortlisted for social and behavioral change campaign for Eswatini WASH project

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted for a project to conduct formative research and develop a social and behavior change communications strategy that aims to address key fecal-oral exposure pathways in the targeted three 'Tinkhundla' (Zombodze, Hosea and Shiselweni I) in Eswatini.

Interventions under 'Baby WASH' approach that includes food hygiene, clean play areas, control of animal feces, and child handwashing to address exposure pathways for children under 3 years are a key outcome of this assignment. An additional objective of the assignment is to support the development of a sustainable, user-friendly domestic rural sanitation and hygiene technology that can be constructed in targeted households in the region. This assignment is part of the Eswatini Water Supply and Sanitation Access Project, financed by the World Bank.

"Behavior change is essential to maximize the health benefits resulting from investment in WASH programs. VisionRI has the requisite experience for this assignment and we are looking forward to the final bidding," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director, VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd.

The recruited firm will implement the assignment in close collaboration with the Environmental Health Department, Eswatini Water Services Corporation, and the Project Implementing Unit (PIU). It will build upon the work that has been done by the Environmental Health Department for domestic rural sanitation to arrive at an open defecation free corridor in Zombodze, Hosea, and Shiselweni I as well as informal settlements of Nhlangano and Hlatikhulu that will benefit from improved access to sanitation and hygiene services.

The assignment also builds upon previous work and ongoing campaigns by Eswatini Water Services Corporation (EWSC) aimed at promoting improved hygiene behaviors, water conservation, reducing non-revenue water, and utilization of enhanced water sources. The project seeks to promote good WASH behaviors and promote access to safely-managed WASH services in households as well as institutions like schools and clinics in the targeted regions.