Fire in plastic goods factory in Daman, no casualty

A major fire broke out in a factory engaged in manufacturing plastic goods in Daman Union Territory on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

There was no casualty, they said, adding that 30 to 40 workers were brought out safely from the premises, they said.

The blaze erupted in the Supertex Woven Industries unit located in Dabhel area of Daman around 4 am, a fire official said.

Around 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, he said.

The blaze-hit unit was engaged in manufacturing various plastic items, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, they said.

