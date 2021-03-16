Odd News Roundup: Six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raid; Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists and more

Left Menu

Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Pricey cats: six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raid

Six pedigree cats valued at thousands of dollars were confiscated in a Thai drug network raid on suspicion they were being used to launder money, police said on Tuesday, as animal rights activists protested a plan to auction them off. The cats, including five of the Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal, were confiscated on Monday following a raid at a house in Thailand's Rayong province that belonged to a woman suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists

Dressed all in purple, bent-over women held long rakes aloft as they walked in a line to a lavender field to carry out some pruning on an island in southwest South Korea. Inspired by their native balloon flower, residents of the Banwol and Bakji Islands, known as the 'Purple Islands', have painted their houses, roads and bridges in shades of the hue, and planted purple flowers such as lavender and asters to transform their town into a tourist attraction.

Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker

Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

