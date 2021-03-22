Left Menu

Boy gets trapped in rotary tiller, dies

Police are looking for five people after they secretly buried a 12-year-old boy killed after getting trapped in a rotary tiller attached with a tractor. According to Superintendent of Police Rural Sanjeev Bajpai, some minor boys at Mau Shahjahanpur village of the Allahganj police station area took out a tractor from their house on Sunday evening.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:13 IST
Police are looking for five people after they secretly buried a 12-year-old boy killed after getting trapped in a rotary tiller attached with a tractor. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the five, three of whom are minor boys. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai, some minor boys at Mau Shahjahanpur village of the Allahganj police station area took out a tractor from their house on Sunday evening. They called Shani (12) and started plowing the fields, he said.

Shani, who was sitting on the tractor, accidentally fell from it and was caught in a rotavator used in plowing.

He died on the spot, the SP said, adding that the boys got scared and recounted the whole incident to their family members.

The SP said their family members, Fakire Lal and Dinesh, buried the body in a pit dug in a field around 10 pm.

They have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, the SP said, adding that all accused are absconding since the incident.

