Malaysia is strengthening its corporate governance framework to improve investor confidence, boost company valuations and establish itself as a competitive financial hub in Southeast Asia. A 2026 report titled Improving Corporate Governance in Malaysia, prepared by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through its Capital Markets and Financial Institutions Division, in collaboration with Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), examines the country's capital market performance, regulatory environment and corporate governance practices. The study finds that despite significant regulatory progress, weak shareholder engagement, concentrated ownership and gaps in corporate accountability continue to limit the country's investment potential.

A Growing Capital Market Struggles to Deliver Strong Returns

Malaysia's economy grew by 5.2% in 2025, while its capital market reached MYR 4.3 trillion, equivalent to approximately $1.1 trillion. Assets under management increased to MYR 1.14 trillion, and the country recorded 60 initial public offerings (IPOs) during the year. Bursa Malaysia hosted 1,076 listed companies, the highest in Southeast Asia, with an equity market capitalisation of $487 billion, equivalent to 103% of national GDP.

However, this expansion has not consistently translated into stronger investor returns. Malaysia's benchmark equity index recorded negative annualised returns over the decade ending in March 2026. More than half of listed non-financial companies traded below their book value, compared with approximately one-third across Asia. This highlights the need for better corporate strategies, efficient use of capital and stronger long-term profitability.

Despite these challenges, Malaysia's capital markets remain an important source of business financing. Between 2000 and 2025, 775 non-financial companies raised approximately $55 billion through IPOs, while 2,342 secondary equity offerings generated around $78 billion. The country's three-tier stock market structure also provides financing opportunities for established corporations, technology businesses and emerging enterprises.

Concentrated Ownership Raises Concerns for Small Investors

Corporate ownership concentration remains a major challenge for Malaysia. Public-sector entities controlled 33% of listed equity in 2025, followed by corporations at 26%. Approximately 24% of listed companies had a majority shareholder controlling more than half of their equity.

Such ownership structures can increase conflicts of interest and reduce the influence of minority shareholders over important corporate decisions. Foreign investors, meanwhile, held 17% of listed equity but accounted for 41% of trading value, highlighting their importance in maintaining market liquidity.

The OECD recommends strengthening shareholder rights through greater transparency and regular communication between investors, corporate boards and management. Annual general meetings should provide sufficient opportunities for shareholders to ask questions, raise concerns and make informed voting decisions.

The report also suggests reviewing the existing 10% shareholding threshold required to call general meetings and strengthening safeguards against conflicts of interest. These measures could improve investor protection and make Malaysian companies more attractive to domestic and international investors.

Corporate Boards Must Move Beyond Checklist Compliance

Malaysia has significantly improved its corporate governance framework since the 1997 Asian financial crisis. The Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance, introduced in 2000 and subsequently revised, has strengthened board independence, transparency, sustainability oversight and shareholder protection.

In 2024, all listed companies had established board charters and codes of conduct, while 99% adopted sustainability governance practices. Around 95% conducted annual board evaluations, and 92% separated the roles of chairman and chief executive officer.

However, only 41% achieved the recommended minimum of 30% female board representation, while just 5% individually disclosed detailed senior management remuneration. These figures reveal a gap between formal compliance and meaningful corporate accountability.

Women currently occupy approximately 29% of board seats, placing Malaysia ahead of its ASEAN counterparts. The OECD recommends expanding board diversity beyond gender to include professional expertise, technological knowledge, industry experience and international exposure.

Companies should also strengthen succession planning, conduct independent board evaluations and link executive compensation to long-term business performance rather than short-term financial gains.

Building a More Transparent and Competitive Investment Hub

The report highlights the growing responsibility of corporate boards in managing artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital transformation risks. Stronger audit oversight, transparent remuneration policies and effective risk management could help companies respond to emerging economic and technological challenges.

The OECD also recommends introducing proportionate governance requirements for smaller companies, improving institutional investor stewardship and strengthening communication between businesses and investors. Greater transparency surrounding corporate lobbying and political donations could further reinforce public trust.

Malaysia's National Sustainability Reporting Framework represents another important step towards improving the reliability and comparability of corporate sustainability disclosures through internationally recognised reporting standards.

These recommendations complement Malaysia's Capital Market Masterplan 2026–2030, which seeks to strengthen market competitiveness, attract investment and support sustainable economic development.

Ultimately, Malaysia's biggest challenge is not the absence of corporate governance regulations but their effective implementation. Moving beyond checklist-based compliance towards genuine accountability, stronger shareholder protection and long-term value creation could help businesses improve their valuations, attract global capital and strengthen Malaysia's position as a leading Southeast Asian investment destination.