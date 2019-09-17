Global Gender Summit 2019 – AfDB announces date and venue

Global Gender Summit 2019 is scheduled to take place at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda's capital, Kigali between November 25 and 27.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is going to organize the next Global Gender Summit 2019 in association with the Republic of Rwanda. The AfDB and the Republic of Rwanda have recently announced the summit.

The Global Gender Summit themed "Unpacking constraints to gender equality" will be organized by the AfDB with other multilateral development bank partners. The biennial event brings together leaders from government, development institutions, private sector, civil society and academia.

The Global Gender Summit will consider three dimensions in which gender equality and women's empowerment can be achieved: scaling up innovative financing; enabling legal, regulatory and institutional environments; and securing women's participation and voices.

On the other hand, the main objective of the summit is to share best practices and catalyze investment to accelerate progress on gender equality and women's empowerment in Africa and around the world.

More details awaited.