Treasury's building in Westminster sprayed with 'fake blood', claims group

Devdiscourse News Desk Westminster
Updated: 03-10-2019 15:14 IST
Treasury's building in Westminster sprayed with 'fake blood', claims group

Climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion has claimed that it has sprayed 1,800 liters of "fake blood" on the Treasury's building in Westminster, a local news channel Sky News has reported.

The group Extinction Rebellion is holding a protest outside Treasury's building in Westminster and has brought a truck with a poster that says "Stop Funding Climate Death."

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
