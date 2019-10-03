Treasury's building in Westminster sprayed with 'fake blood', claims group

Climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion has claimed that it has sprayed 1,800 liters of "fake blood" on the Treasury's building in Westminster, a local news channel Sky News has reported.
The group Extinction Rebellion is holding a protest outside Treasury's building in Westminster and has brought a truck with a poster that says "Stop Funding Climate Death."
Rebels have just sprayed the treasury with fake blood outside the #Treasury in London.With them is 83 Phil Kingston of @CClimateAction #stopfundingclimatedeath#ExtinctionRebelion pic.twitter.com/g6KZdxOjbW— Extinction Rebellion UK 🕊️ (@XRebellionUK) October 3, 2019
Further details are awaited.