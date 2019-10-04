Quezon City LRT-2 can take 9 months to be operational after massive fire - report

Light Rail Transit System Line 2, also known as LRT-2 can take as much as 9 months to be operational again in Quezon City after an electrical fire halted operations, a local news portal Inquirer reported on Friday.

Operations at Quezon City LRT-2 are suspended from Thursday after a fire broke out due to power supply transformers mishap between Anonas and Katipunan stations. The fire was contained but operations at LRT-2 remain suspended due to "technical and safety concerns."

JUST IN: @OfficialLRTA clarifies that only Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations, not the entire line, will be shut down for a maximum of 9 months following explosion yesterday that prompted the transit line's shutdown. Details to follow. | @krixiasINQ pic.twitter.com/CLFOc7RvCR — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) October 4, 2019

When fully operational, the LRT-2 route has a total length of about 13.8 kilometers running from Santolan in Pasig City to Recto in Manila with its daily ridership estimated at around 200,000.

Meanwhile, LRTA is offering free buses from the Santolan depot to Cubao stations of LRT-2.