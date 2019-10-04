International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Quezon City LRT-2 can take 9 months to be operational after massive fire - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Manila
Updated: 04-10-2019 13:35 IST
Quezon City LRT-2 can take 9 months to be operational after massive fire - report

Image Credit: Twitter (@OfficialLRTA)

Light Rail Transit System Line 2, also known as LRT-2 can take as much as 9 months to be operational again in Quezon City after an electrical fire halted operations, a local news portal Inquirer reported on Friday.

Operations at Quezon City LRT-2 are suspended from Thursday after a fire broke out due to power supply transformers mishap between Anonas and Katipunan stations. The fire was contained but operations at LRT-2 remain suspended due to "technical and safety concerns."

When fully operational, the LRT-2 route has a total length of about 13.8 kilometers running from Santolan in Pasig City to Recto in Manila with its daily ridership estimated at around 200,000.

Meanwhile, LRTA is offering free buses from the Santolan depot to Cubao stations of LRT-2.

COUNTRY : Philippines
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019