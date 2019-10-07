International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

London: Lambeth Bridge blocked by climate change protesters; 21 arrested

Devdiscourse News Desk London
Updated: 07-10-2019 14:43 IST
London: Lambeth Bridge blocked by climate change protesters; 21 arrested

The Lambeth Bridge in London is blocked by Extinction Rebellion protesters on Monday, according to local media reports and posts by the climate activist group. Meanwhile, London police said that they have arrested 21 people by 8:00 am local time for participating in the climate change protests.

The Extinction Rebellion protest group launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent government action to curb carbon emissions.

Google Maps is also showing heavy traffic on the Lambeth bridge right now.

UPDATE: The Lambeth Bridge has been closed off and the police are reportedly asking protesters to leave the bridge before moving in for further arrests.

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019