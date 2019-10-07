London: Lambeth Bridge blocked by climate change protesters; 21 arrested

The Lambeth Bridge in London is blocked by Extinction Rebellion protesters on Monday, according to local media reports and posts by the climate activist group. Meanwhile, London police said that they have arrested 21 people by 8:00 am local time for participating in the climate change protests.

The Extinction Rebellion protest group launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent government action to curb carbon emissions.

Google Maps is also showing heavy traffic on the Lambeth bridge right now.

UPDATE: The Lambeth Bridge has been closed off and the police are reportedly asking protesters to leave the bridge before moving in for further arrests.

Further details are awaited.