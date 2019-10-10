AOP 2019 – SA Minister launches Africa Energy Series: South Africa 2019 report

The much-awaited Africa Oil & Power 2019 was launched on October 9 in South Africa's Cape Town and will continue until October 11. South Africa's Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, H E Gwede Mantashe has officially unveiled the Africa Energy Series: South Africa 2019 report on the second day of the ongoing Africa Oil & Power conference.

The newly launched Africa Energy Series: South Africa 2019 report at the Africa Oil & Power 2019 outlines the current and future energy investment opportunities in South Africa. The report in the form of a book was dedicated to the memory of the former Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Bavelile Hlongway, who passed away in September. H E Gwede Mantashe introduced the publication and bestowed a formal dedication.

"We would like to dedicate this book to an upcoming chemical engineer who was very energetic and brilliant: the Deputy Minister who passed on. I'm dedicating this book to Bavelile Hlongwa," H E Gwede Mantashe said.

The Africa Energy Series: South Africa 2019 gives a comprehensive and in-depth overview of the current energy landscape of Africa's fastest-growing oil and gas markets. It also focuses on South Africa's recent hydrocarbon discoveries, new oil and gas regulations and various sources of renewable and non-renewable energy that power the country.

"We are very proud to be launching the Africa Energy Series report just as South Africa is undergoing the most critical energy transition in its history, moving away from coal and toward renewables and gas, and just as the country makes its first commercial oil and gas discovery. AOP hopes to help the country maintain this momentum, and we are honored by the great support that the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy has provided with the endorsement of this report," Guillaume Doane, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Oil & Power (AOP) 2019 opined.

The book is currently available for delegates at the AOP conference currently going on Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town in South Africa.

