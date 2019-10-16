International Development News
General Santos: Gaisano Mall catches fire amid earthquake panic

Devdiscourse News Desk General Santos
Updated: 16-10-2019 18:57 IST
Gaisano Mall in General Santos City has reportedly caught fire on Wednesday, according to local media. The news of fire in the Gaisano Mall comes just an hour after a strong earthquake struck the country.

It was not immediately clear if this fire is linked to the earthquake.

Visuals being shared on social media show massive fire in the mall. The staff has reportedly said that fire originated from the furniture and plastic wares section.

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : Philippines
