General Santos: Gaisano Mall catches fire amid earthquake panic

Gaisano Mall in General Santos City has reportedly caught fire on Wednesday, according to local media. The news of fire in the Gaisano Mall comes just an hour after a strong earthquake struck the country.

It was not immediately clear if this fire is linked to the earthquake.

Visuals being shared on social media show massive fire in the mall. The staff has reportedly said that fire originated from the furniture and plastic wares section.

Gaisano Mall in General Santos City catches fire after the 6.3 magnitude #earthquake that jolted North Cotabato and various parts of Mindanao. Intensity 4 was felt in GenSan, according to @phivolcs_dost. | Video by Noel Punzalan | via Nef Luczon pic.twitter.com/LqnFtqKLQY — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) October 16, 2019

Further details are awaited.