Devdiscourse News Desk Philadelphia
Updated: 21-10-2019 20:15 IST
Philadelphia: Massive fire in western Philly; smoke shrouds neighborhood

A massive fire has broken out in Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia on Monday, according to local media. Visuals being shared show huge plumes of smoke rising from what is said to be an auto body shop.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries due to the incident.

Firefighters are present at the spot and are trying to take control of the massive fire.

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : United States
