Another Ranu Mandal's video is going viral and some fans aren't happy

Ranu Mandal has been catapulted to fame after a video of her singing a Lata Mangeshkar track in a railway station of West Bengal had gone viral and now another video of the singer is going viral but some people aren't particularly happy after seeing this video. In the video, Ranu seems to be at a supermarket when a fan approaches her asking for a selfie.

Ranu Mandal got slightly offended as the female fan touched her out of the blue and confronted her fan as to why she touched her like that. However, the fan didn't say anything and maintained a smile on her face.

The video has sparked outrageous reactions on social media with people blaming Ranu Mandal for disrespecting fans.

Ranu Mandal is yet to respond to the video but her concern does seem genuine and may not have to do anything with fame per se.

Soon after Mandal's video at the railway station of West Bengal, she rose to fame and has since already recorded a duet with Himesh Reshammiya. The 59-year old singer possibly has thousands of fans but is not active on social media.