Another Ranu Mandal's video is going viral and some fans aren't happy
Another video of Ranu Mandal is going viral but some people aren't particularly happy after seeing this video.
Ranu Mandal has been catapulted to fame after a video of her singing a Lata Mangeshkar track in a railway station of West Bengal had gone viral and now another video of the singer is going viral but some people aren't particularly happy after seeing this video. In the video, Ranu seems to be at a supermarket when a fan approaches her asking for a selfie.
Ranu Mandal got slightly offended as the female fan touched her out of the blue and confronted her fan as to why she touched her like that. However, the fan didn't say anything and maintained a smile on her face.
The video has sparked outrageous reactions on social media with people blaming Ranu Mandal for disrespecting fans.
Ok, so she didn't like someone touching her. And everyone's automatically assumed that her 'Overnight' fame got to her head. Ever stopped to reason otherwise? 1. What if she's just having a bad day? How nice are any of us, on our bad days? 2. So what if her fame was 'Overnight'? Maybe that's what she was destined for! You clearly didn't pay a dime for it. 3. Celebs throw tantrums all the time! Don't you still pay to go watch them play a role, for which they're paid 10 times your annual income? 4. So what if she slept on footpaths? How does that make her any less of a human? To have bad days or just be plain moody? ▫️To the men insulting women because of your male ego. ▫️To the women insulting other women, just because they make you feel insecure. ▫️To those of you fighting the roadside vendors for a discount, but quietly paying twice the price at a store. ▫️To those of you who step out of religious places, only to gossip about someone who you saw there. ▫️To those of you who'd rather feed a statue, than a hungry mouth. ▫️To those of you who cannot digest the fact that someone else is living a better life than you are. Who gave you the right to judge her, without looking at yourselves first? . Media and words - when misused, can be more lethal than a weapon. Stop assuming stuff about someone you don't even know on a personal level. Everyone is dealing with their own shit. Celeb or not. Period. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #ranumondal #media #india #indiansinger #stopjudging #saynotobullying #bekind #indian #humansofindia
Ranu Mandal is yet to respond to the video but her concern does seem genuine and may not have to do anything with fame per se.
Soon after Mandal's video at the railway station of West Bengal, she rose to fame and has since already recorded a duet with Himesh Reshammiya. The 59-year old singer possibly has thousands of fans but is not active on social media.