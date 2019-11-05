Palestine – France donates $1.1mn to WFP to meet food security in Gaza Strip

France has donated USD 1.1 million to the United Nations World Food Programme in Palestine to support the most pressing food requirements of 80,000 highly-vulnerable people in the Gaza Strip.

This donation from France will allow the United Nations World Food Programme to endow with the assistance through electronic food vouchers which families can utilize to buy the food of their choice in a network of 200 local retail shops.

In Palestine, food insecurity is on the rise that affects one-third of the population whereas in Gaza the condition is worst. Based on the results of the latest national survey on food security issued last year, around 70 percent of people are food insecure.

"In today's challenging funding environment, the support of longstanding partners like France is more critical than ever to maintain a lifeline for the poorest. I appeal for further support from the donor community to help us assist those most in need, leave no-one behind and continue fostering stability," World Food Programme (WFP) Representative in Palestine Stephen Kearney opined.

''This contribution to WFP to continue to carry out its activities in Gaza is a testimony of France's continued commitment to the organization and to food and nutrition security. This exceptional mobilization is part of the continuity of France's efforts to reduce hunger throughout the world," Consul General of France in Jerusalem René Troccaz cited.

The concept of providing vouchers will endow the people freedom of purchasing and making cooking decisions, managing their budgets and redeem their entitlements at their convenience. While it gives people independence and restores normalcy, vouchers also are instrumental in supporting the resilience of the local economy and agro-business industry.

According to the official website of WFP, it further requires about USD 65 million in the next year to carry forward its food interventions in support of 360,000 people of the most vulnerable across Gaza and the West Bank.