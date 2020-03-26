Twitterati claim Kanika Kapoor infected Prince Charles with COVID-19

Twitter users claim that Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 met Britain's Prince Charles during her London trip and infected him with the COVID-19.

A picture of Kanika, in an orange dress, meeting Prince Charles went viral on social media, soon after the news of the British royal testing positive for the virus broke the internet on Wednesday.

However, the claim that the Bollywood singer infected him is completely fake because the viral photograph is from a 2015 event -Elephant Family charity 'Travels to my Elephants' that was hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Kanika kapoor n Prince Charles last week... Now who has infected whom😳 pic.twitter.com/CZ0GKUoCVs — 🍄Sunshine Sweta 🍄 (@angeleyess4uin) March 25, 2020

Similarly, another picture of Kanika Kapoor with Prince Charles making rounds on social media was clicked during a reception and dinner for the Britain Asian Trust at Buckingham Palace on February 6, 2018, in London, England.

Dear Prince charles @Charles_HRH Any idea whether you get #coronavirus from #Bollywood singer #kanika_kapoor OR did she get it from you ? pic.twitter.com/DttSyitF1J — Xi Jinping 🇨🇳 (@Xi_Jinpiing) March 25, 2020

