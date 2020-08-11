Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polio vaccination campaigns restart in Afghanistan and Pakistan after COVID-19 hiatus

Polio vaccinations campaigns have resumed in Afghanistan and Pakistan, months after having been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:14 IST
Polio vaccination campaigns restart in Afghanistan and Pakistan after COVID-19 hiatus
“These life-saving vaccinations are critical if children are to avoid yet another health emergency”, said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia. Image Credit: reuters

Programmes are expected to be rolled out across Pakistan and almost half of Afghanistan this month, after vaccination drives in July reached some 780,000 children and three provinces in the two countries, respectively.

Critical, to avoid fresh emergency

"These life-saving vaccinations are critical if children are to avoid yet another health emergency", said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia.

"As the world has come to see only too well, viruses know no borders and no child is safe from polio until every child is safe", she added.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the last two polio-endemic countries in the world and the coronavirus pandemic had almost 50 million children without their polio vaccines, easy protection against the highly infectious, crippling and sometimes fatal disease. Children under the age of five are particularly vulnerable.

Curbing transmission

Child vaccination drives, including polio campaigns, were halted in both South Asian countries in March to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission to children, caregivers and vaccinators themselves.

As a result, reported polio cases rose to 34 in Afghanistan and 63 in Pakistan, including in some previously polio-free areas, according to UNICEF.

The application of new vaccination guidelines and the use of protective equipment by frontline health workers will help ensure that vaccination campaigns resume safely.

'Committed to reaching every child'

According to UNICEF, while every effort will be made to reach children nationwide in both countries, there are concerns that up to a million children in Afghanistan could miss out as door-to-door vaccinations which are not possible in some remote areas, and parents will have to make their way to health clinics to have their child vaccinated.

Nonetheless, Ms Gough said that although new challenges could compound the coronavirus disruption, "the eradication of this contagious disease will get back on track and is firmly within our reach."

"Together with the respective governments and other partners including the WHO (UN World Health Organization), Rotary, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - and with the dedicated work by frontline health workers - we are committed to reaching every child", she said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Sri...

Rohingya man held on charges of securing voter,Aadhaar card impersonating as Indian

Hyderabad, Aug 11 PTI A 37-year-oldRohingyaman from Myanmarwas arrested here after he allegedly impersonated as an Indian and secured voter and Aadhaar cardsbesides other ID documents, police said on Tuesday. Themanmigrated to India in 2008...

Mizoram BJP seeks governor's intervention to defer rural and local body polls

A delegation of Mizoram BJP unit led by its president Vanlalhmuaka on Tuesday called on state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai seeking his intervention to defer the upcoming village council and local council polls slated for August 27. Vanlal...

Kosovo club virus cases postpone Champions League qualifier

UEFA postponed a Champions League qualifying game hours before kickoff on Tuesday because a team from Kosovo was put into quarantine by Swiss authorities after a second player tested positive for COVID-19. Kosovo title winner KF Drita risks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020