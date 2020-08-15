UN chief: Belarusians must be able to exercise their ‘civil and political rights’

The Secretary-General @antonioguterres is closely following developments in Belarus.

He underlines the importance of enabling all Belarusians to exercise their civil and political rights.https://t.co/RJ7qPjwMwb — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) August 15, 2020

Following the announcement that authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko – who has ruled since 1994 – had a landslide victory in Sunday’s presidential election, largely peaceful protests erupted throughout country, prompting a heavy crackdown by the security forces.

Later, women holding flowers dressed in white formed human chains throughout the capital of Minsk and other cities, protesting police brutality.

The UN chief said that Belarusians must be permitted to express their views peacefully "in accordance with the law” and that the authorities must “show restraint in responding to demonstrations”.

Moreover, allegations of torture and other mistreatment of people under detention must be thoroughly investigated.

The Secretary-General concluded by calling on Belarusians to “address post-election grievances through dialogue to preserve peace in the country”.



