Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children have nowhere to turn for help, as COVID-19 impacts protection and social services, reports UNICEF

Disruptions of important violence prevention and response services due to the global pandemic has left children in more than 100 countries vulnerable to exploitation and abuse, a UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) survey has found.

UN News | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:07 IST
Children have nowhere to turn for help, as COVID-19 impacts protection and social services, reports UNICEF

The UN agency’s Socio-economic Impact Survey of COVID-19 Response revealed that 104 countries out of 136 responding reported interruptions or suspensions of services such as case management, referral services and home visits by child welfare and social workers to children and women at risk of abuse.

Violence prevention programmes, children’s access to child welfare authorities, and national helpline services have also been affected, as countries adopted measures to prevent and contain COVID-19, according to UNICEF.

“We are just beginning to fully understand the damage done to children because of their increased exposure to violence during pandemic lockdowns,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, in a news release on Tuesday.

“Ongoing school closures and movement restrictions have left some children stuck at home with increasingly stressed abusers. The subsequent impact on protection services and social workers means children have nowhere to turn for help.”

The survey showed that around two-thirds of countries had at least one service severely affected, including South Africa, Malaysia, Nigeria and Pakistan, with South Asia, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia having the highest proportion of countries reporting disruptions in service availability.

Widespread exposure to violence, even before coronavirus

According to UNICEF, even before the pandemic, children’s exposure to violence was widespread, with about half of the world’s children experiencing corporal punishment at home. Roughly three in four children aged 2 to 4 years regularly subjected to forms of violent discipline, and one in three adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 having been victimised by their intimate partner at some point in their lives.

Furthermore, during COVID-19, limited contact with informal support networks such as friends, teachers, childcare workers, extended family and community members have left children and families more vulnerable.

The global pandemic has both made the problem worse and tied the hands of those meant to protect those at risk UNICEF head Henrietta Fore

In response, UNICEF is supporting governments and partner organisations to maintain and adapt critical prevention and response services for children affected by violence during the pandemic. For instance, in Bangladesh, UNICEF has provided personal hygiene items including masks, hand sanitizers and eye protectors for social service workers to safely support children living on the streets, in slums, and in climate-affected and hard-to-reach areas, as well as recruiting and training additional social workers for the national child helpline.

“Child protection systems were already struggling to prevent and respond to violence against children, and now a global pandemic has both made the problem worse and tied the hands of those meant to protect those at risk,” added Ms. Fore.

“In times of crisis, governments must have immediate and long-term measures that protect children from violence, including designating and investing in social service workers as essential, strengthening child helplines and making positive parenting resources available,” she urged.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Champagne makers agree harvest cut after coronavirus slump

Frances champagne makers on Tuesday reached a last-minute agreement to reduce the number of grapes they will harvest this year as they try to recover from a collapse in sales caused by the coronavirus crisis.With harvesting off to an early ...

Tata Motors rolls out 1000th unit of Nexon EV

Tata Motors has rolled out the 1000th unit of its flagship compact SUV Nexon EV from its Pune manufacturing facility, a feat which has been achieved in just six months, the automaker said on Tuesday. Tata Motors had launched Nexon EV in Jan...

13 airlines to fly to 14 overseas locations from Bengaluru airport

Bangalore International Airport on Tuesday said as many as 13 international airlines will be operatings to 14 overseas destinations from its facility under various initiatives of the government to help people fly in times of the coronavirus...

Volunteers brave risks to give Belarus protesters medical aid, food

When protests erupted after the disputed election in Belarus, Anna Koval transformed the office of the travel agency she runs in central Minsk into the headquarters of a volunteer operation helping casualties of a police crackdown.Her group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020