Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supporting communities and refugees in Lebanon a ‘top priority’: UNHCR chief

The head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) is in Lebanon to drive home the message of solidarity with all those affected by the devastating blast a fortnight ago, reaching out to both Lebanese and the many refugees and migrants sheltering in the country.

UN News | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:18 IST
Supporting communities and refugees in Lebanon a ‘top priority’: UNHCR chief

“Operations in support of Lebanese communities and refugees remain a top priority for UNHCR”, Spokesperson for the High Commissioner for Refugees, Babar Baloch, told journalists at a regular press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

Through this first field mission to Lebanon since the COVID-19 first wave lockdown, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi’s four-day visit is “a reaffirmation of UNHCR’s solidarity and commitment to stand by Lebanon”, added Mr. Baloch.

Three troubling elements

Relative to its national population, Lebanon hosts the largest number of refugees in the world.

Beyond the immediate and longer-term impact of a devastating explosion on 4 August in Beirut’s main port that brought the capital to its knees, UNHCR is concerned about the combined effect of a severe and prolonged economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“These three factors together are harming the most vulnerable and poorest parts of the population throughout the country”, Mr. Baloch said.

Grandi on the ground

After witnessing ongoing relief efforts in the most affected neighborhoods, the High Commissioner is dedicating the remainder of his time in Lebanon reviewing UNHCR’s overall humanitarian response in other parts of the country.

“UNHCR is scaling up its response to all communities affected by the blast in Beirut to provide immediate relief, shelter and protection support”, according to the spokesperson.

Together with its partners, the agency is providing emergency shelter materials to those most in need, among an estimated 200,000 households that were severely damaged in the deadly explosions.

“UNHCR is also conducting psychological first aid and other urgent measures for the protection of those affected”, Mr. Baloch added.

On the agenda

The UNHCR chief will also travel to northern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, where he will visit public hospitals to see for himself the work the agency is doing to expand bed and ICU capacities, that the agency had put in place to help the COVID-19 pandemic response.

“UNHCR is further scaling up this programme given that local hospitals are overwhelmed”, informed Mr. Baloch.

He said the High Commissioner will also visit Syrian refugees, who have been severely affected by the economic crisis and COVID-19 measures, “living a razor-edge existence, struggling to make ends meet”.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ferrari, McLaren first to confirm signing new F1 agreement

Ferrari and McLaren on Tuesday became the first teams to confirm they have signed the new Concorde Agreement on the future of Formula One racing. The agreement will cover the 2021 through 2025 seasons and follows years of intense negotiatio...

Coronavirus in 'sustained decline' in Mexico, top official says

The coronavirus pandemic is now in sustained decline in Mexico after a significant drop in fatalities during the past week, the governments coronavirus czar Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. In the week through Aug. 17, Mexicos health mini...

PM Modi extends Independence Day greetings to Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Afghanistans President Ashraf Ghani and its people on the eve of the countrys independence day and said India supports its pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorismIndepende...

Speaker reviews arrangements for UP assembly session amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Tuesday held a meeting to review arrangements for the second session of the 17th Legislative Assembly. The Speaker said that all the workers of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020