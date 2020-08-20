Left Menu
Development News Edition

Use COVID lessons to ‘do things right’ for the future, urges UN chief

Lessons learnt from efforts to address the global pandemic must be used to “do things right for the future”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said, addressing a gathering of Speakers of Parliaments.

UN News | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:41 IST
Use COVID lessons to ‘do things right’ for the future, urges UN chief

In his remarks to the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, held virtually, the Secretary-General said that COVID-19 turned the spotlights onto the challenges plaguing societies and exposed the world’s fragilities.

“Even before the virus, our societies were on shaky footing, with rising inequalities, worsening degradation of the environment, shrinking civic space, inadequate public health and untenable social frictions rooted in governance failures and a lack of opportunities,” said Mr. Guterres.

“And so we cannot go back to what was, but rather must turn the recovery into a real opportunity to do things right for the future,” he added.

Climate emergency already upon us

The Secretary-General underscored that this is all the more important in responding to the climate crisis, with climate-related destruction continuing to intensify and ambition for climate action falling short of what is needed.

“While COVID-19 has forced the postponement of COP26 until 2021,” he said, referring to the UN conference that assesses progress in dealing with climate change, “a climate emergency is already upon us.”

Mr. Guterres added that as the international community works to overcome the COVID crisis, it has an opening to address another, and steer the world onto a more sustainable path.

“We have the policies, the technology and know-how,” he continued, urging countries to consider six climate positive actions as they rescue, rebuild and reset their economies.

Quite simply, how the world recovers from COVID-19 is a ‘make-or-break moment’ for the health of our planet – Secretary-General

Six climate positive actions

The actions, he outlined, include making societies more resilient and ensure a just transition; ensuring green jobs and sustainable growth; having bailouts of industry, aviation and shipping conditional on aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change; stopping fossil fuel subsidies and the funding of coal; considering climate risk in all decision-making; and working together.

“Quite simply, how the world recovers from COVID-19 is a ‘make-or-break moment’ for the health of our planet,” stressed the UN chief.

Address inequalities

In his address, the Secretary-General also highlighted that recovery efforts must address other sources of instability and drivers of discontent, including inequalities both within and between countries and communities.

“From racism and gender discrimination to income disparities, these deeply entrenched violations of human rights threaten our wellbeing and our future,” he said.

Inequality, Mr. Guterres continued, is associated with economic instability, corruption, financial crises, increased crime, and poor physical and mental health, and it is manifesting in new dimensions.

A New Social Contract

“That is why I have been calling for a New Social Contract at the national level,” he said.

“This should feature a new generation of social protection policies and safety nets, including Universal Health Coverage and the possibility of a Universal Basic Income. Education and digital technology can be two great enablers and equalizers, by providing new skills and lifelong opportunities.”

And at the international level, a New Global Deal is needed, to ensure that power, wealth and opportunities are shared more broadly and equitably, with a fair globalization and a stronger voice for developing countries.

“Parliamentarians have a central role to play in helping the world respond to the pandemic wake-up call. We need you to align your legislation and spending decisions with climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said the Secretary-General.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see $1.5 bn outflow in Jun qtr

India-focussed offshore funds and exchange-traded funds ETFs witnessed a net outflow of USD 1.5 billion in three months ended June 2020, making it the ninth consecutive quarter of withdrawal, according to a Morningstar report. This is much ...

Biographical drama on legendary actor Meena Kumari in works at Almighty Motion Picture

A biographical drama on legendary yesteryear actor Meena Kumari is in the works as film production company Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights of - Mahjabeen as Meena Kumari - a book based on the Pakeezah actor. Written by seaso...

Cargo ship and tanker collide off Shanghai; 14 missing -state media

An oil tanker carrying 3,000 tonnes of gasoline collided with a cargo ship near Shanghai on Thursday, leaving 14 people missing, state media reported.State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of the oil tanker burning at sea as coastguard ships...

Correct way to 'assess' your impact is as a 'phenomenon': PM Modi's high praise for Dhoni

Applauding Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his cricketing laurels through a letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the correct way to assess the impact of one of the most successful captains is as a phenomenon. In a tweet today, MS Dhoni s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020