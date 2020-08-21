Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN refugee chief underlines continued support to Lebanon

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Friday urged the international community to continue to stand by the people of Lebanon as they recover from the blast that devastated the capital, Beirut, earlier this month.

UN News | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:22 IST
UN refugee chief underlines continued support to Lebanon

Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, concluded a four-day visit to the country during which he affirmed the agency’s immediate support to over 100,000 Lebanese, refugees and other affected populations.

“The situation is very difficult. Lebanon is enduring multiple challenges - the swirling economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the Syrian conflict – and now, this horrible explosion. All of us have a role to play in the response – we cannot let people sleep in the open, without a roof and privacy, exposed to food insecurity, lack of water and medicine,” he said.

UNHCR is mobilizing $35 million for emergency response to the hardest-hit and most vulnerable households in Beirut for the next three months.

The funding will be used in the areas of shelter and protection.

‘Shocking’ scale of destruction

Mr. Grandi was shocked to see the impact of the 4 August blast, which destroyed large areas of Beirut. Nearly 200 people were killed and more than 6,500 were injured, while hundreds of thousands have been left homeless.

The High Commissioner also witnessed the emergency response UNHCR and partners have delivered in one of the devastated neighbourhoods, where they have distributed over 3,140 shelter kits to the worst-affected households, benefiting more than 10,000 people so far.

“It was shocking to see first-hand the scale of the destruction, but it is the human cost of this disaster that is truly heartbreaking,” said.

“The families I met have suffered terrible physical and psychological injuries, but despite everything they remain determined to rebuild their homes and their lives.”

Supporting COVID-19 response

While in Lebanon, Mr. Grandi also assessed his agency’s support to national response to COVID-19.

UNHCR previously allocated $40 million for these efforts, which will be reinforced with an additional $3 million.

The High Commissioner visited Tripoli Governmental Hospital where UNHCR has funded a 43-bed expansion, as well as an isolation centre in Akkar, in northern Lebanon, supported by the agency. The facility is fully equipped to receive people who need to self-isolate but are unable to do so at home.

Fast-tracking deployment of equipment

Overall, UNHCR support to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic will cover some 900 additional beds, including in Intensive Care Units (ICU), as well as ventilators and other advanced equipment, and medicine stocks.

Since February, teams have been building dedicated hospital expansion facilities, or rehabilitating existing unused sections and refurbishing them with new medical equipment which will remain the property of the hospitals after the pandemic.

Due to the recent rapid spread of the virus, UNHCR is fast-tracking the deployment of ventilators and other ICU equipment to hospitals across Lebanon.

© UNHCR/Haidar DarwishUNHCR and its partners are supporting Beirut residents affected by the blast.

Hardship among refugees

Throughout his visit, Mr. Grandi met with refugee families and heard accounts of growing hardship and challenges.

Lebanon, which has a population of around six million, hosts the largest number of refugees per capita in the world. More than one million refugees, mainly Syrians and Palestinians, have found shelter there.

As a result of the deepening economic and financial crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of refugees living under the extreme poverty line has jumped from 55 per cent to over 75 per cent, according to UNHCR.

“Refugee and Lebanese communities are pushed further down into poverty and vulnerability as a result of the economic crisis, the consequences of the pandemic and now the tragic explosion in Beirut, and need our urgent help today”, Mr. Grandi.

“We are working with humanitarian partners and the donor community to ensure that all people in Lebanon are not forgotten – they need our help now more than ever before.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...

Congress to move no-confidence motion against Vijayan govt on Monday

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Congress party will move a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday alleging that government is involved in the rampant corruption on the pretex...

Iraq: UN Mission condemns killings of activists in Basra

Riham Yacoub, a medical doctor, was killed on Wednesday. Her death came in the midst protests in the city, demanding accountability for the killing of another activist, Tahseen Oussama, who was murdered on 14 August.Jeanine Hennis-Plasschae...

The Family Man Season 2’s possible release in Oct, renewal of Season 3 & other updates

The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans cant hold their pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020