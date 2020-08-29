Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN agencies call for urgent disembarkation of hundreds of refugees and migrants rescued in Central Mediterranean

More than 400 rescued migrants and refugees currently on board three vessels in the Central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for weeks,  must be brought to shore immediately, two UN agencies said on Saturday.

UN News | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:12 IST
UN agencies call for urgent disembarkation of hundreds of refugees and migrants rescued in Central Mediterranean

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, also reiterated their call for agreement on safe disembarkation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced search and rescue capacity in the region.

An ‘unacceptable’ situation

The migrants and refugees include some 27 people who had departed from Libya and have been aboard a commercial vessel, the Maersk Etienne, since being rescued more than three weeks ago. Among them are a pregnant woman and children.

Describing the situation as “unacceptable", the UN agencies stressed that a commercial tanker “cannot be considered a suitable place to keep people in need of humanitarian assistance or those who may need international protection”, adding that “appropriate COVID-19 prevention measures can be implemented once they reach dry land.”

Fears for overcrowded vessel

Meanwhile, another 200 rescued refugees and migrants are in urgent need of transfer and disembarkation from the Louise Michel, a search and rescue vessel operated by a German non-governmental organization (NGO).

The boat had assisted in a rescue early on Saturday and was now overcrowded.

“Any delays could jeopardize the safety of all people onboard, including its crew members,” the agencies said.

A further 200 rescued people on board another NGO vessel, the Sea Watch 4, should also be brought to shore, said the UN agencies.

Lack of regional agreement

Both IOM and UNHCR have long called for regional agreement on a mechanism for disembarkation of people rescued at sea.

“The lack of agreement...is not an excuse to deny vulnerable people a port of safety and the assistance they need, as required under international law,” they said, calling for stalled talks to be resumed and for other European Union (EU) states to step up support to Mediterranean countries on the frontline of the issue.

The UN agencies also expressed concern about what they described as the continued absence of dedicated EU-led search and rescue capacity in the Central Mediterranean.

“With relatively fewer NGO vessels compared to previous years, the gap is being increasingly filled by commercial vessels,” they said.

“It is vital that they are permitted to disembark rescued passengers promptly, as without such timely processes, shipmasters of commercial vessels may be deterred from attending to distress calls for fear of being stranded at sea for weeks on end.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Kerala

Malappuram Kerala India, Aug 29 ANI A 110-year-old woman recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Malappuram Manjeri Medical College on Saturday. The woman, Pathu, is the oldest survivor of the virus in the State.It is a matter of pr...

Delhi BJP hails decision to resume metro services from Sept 7

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Centre to start the metro in a phased manner from September 7. Gupta said people in Delhi were facing a lot of difficulties due to suspension of metro services.The ser...

East Coast Railway's bid to procure new technology faces initial tendering difficulties

East Coast Railway has decided to procure loco attachments technology and customise it on a trial basis before using it widely, but the work encountered initial difficulties in the tendering process. A tender was floated for the procurement...

Revoke surcharges to lower power bills, demands Raj MP

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday asked the Rajasthan government to revoke fuel surcharge and other charges in electricity bills for providing relief to the people of the state. He asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to set up a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020