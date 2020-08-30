Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN agencies call for urgent disembarkation of hundreds rescued in the Mediterranean

Hundreds of rescued migrants and refugees currently on board three vessels in the Central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for weeks, must be brought to shore immediately, two UN agencies said on Saturday.

UN News | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:39 IST
UN agencies call for urgent disembarkation of hundreds rescued in the Mediterranean

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, also underlined the need for regional agreement on safe disembarkation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced search and rescue capacity.

"The humanitarian imperative of saving lives should not be penalized or stigmatized, especially in the absence of dedicated state-led efforts," they said in a joint statement.

Fears for overcrowded vessel

The agencies reported that some 200 refugees and migrants were in urgent need of transfer and disembarkation from the Louise Michel, a search and rescue vessel operated by a German non-governmental organization (NGO) and funded by the reclusive British artist Banksy.

The boat had assisted in a rescue early on Saturday and was overcrowded. “Any delays could jeopardize the safety of all people onboard, including its crew members,” the agencies warned.

Following calls for assistance, 49 people were later evacuated by the Italian coastguard, according to media reports.

An ‘unacceptable’ situation

Meanwhile, some 27 people who had departed from Libya have been aboard a commercial vessel since being rescued more than three weeks ago. Those on the Maersk Etienne include a pregnant woman and children.

Describing the situation as “unacceptable", the UN agencies stressed that a commercial tanker “cannot be considered a suitable place to keep people in need of humanitarian assistance or those who may need international protection”, adding that “appropriate COVID-19 prevention measures can be implemented once they reach dry land.”

A further 200 migrants and refugees are on board another NGO rescue vessel, the Sea Watch 4.

Lack of regional agreement

Both IOM and UNHCR have long called for regional agreement on a mechanism for disembarkation of people rescued at sea.

“The lack of agreement...is not an excuse to deny vulnerable people a port of safety and the assistance they need, as required under international law,” they said, calling for stalled talks to be resumed and for other European Union (EU) states to step up support to Mediterranean countries on the frontline of the issue.

The UN agencies also expressed concern about what they described as the continued absence of dedicated EU-led search and rescue capacity in the Central Mediterranean.

“With relatively fewer NGO vessels compared to previous years, the gap is being increasingly filled by commercial vessels,” they said.

“It is vital that they are permitted to disembark rescued passengers promptly, as without such timely processes, shipmasters of commercial vessels may be deterred from attending to distress calls for fear of being stranded at sea for weeks on end.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

France: Mali junta's timeline 'out of the question'

Frances defence minister is pressing Malis military junta to return the country to civilian rule within months, saying Sunday that the three-year timeline proposed by the coup leaders is out of the question. The comments came hours after th...

Pak, Afghan officials to meet on Monday in Kabul to strengthen bilateral ties

Senior officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold talks in Kabul on Monday under a bilateral arrangement to improve cooperation in different fields, the Foreign Office here said on Sunday. Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood wi...

Manoj Tiwari tunes into Mann Ki Baat from riot-hit Chand Bagh, pledges to heal ‘social divisions'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Sunday tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat radio programme from Chand Bagh, one of the hotspots of communal violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year, pledging to repair the social divisions in the ...

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL47 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Three LeT militants, ASI killed in J-K encounter Srinagar Three Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020