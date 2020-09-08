Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inaction has been fatal, says UNHCR, as dozens of Rohingya refugees perish at sea

Dozens of Rohingya refugees are believed to have died in the Andaman sea after spending more than 200 days afloat, owing to a “collective unwillingness” of countries to take them in, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

UN News | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:55 IST
Inaction has been fatal, says UNHCR, as dozens of Rohingya refugees perish at sea

The refugees, numbering about 330 had set off on the journey in Cox’s Bazar, in southern Bangladesh, in February. After months at sea in desperate conditions, some 300 landed on the northern coast of Aceh, Indonesia, early on Monday morning. More than 30 people are believed to have died at sea.

“Their hazardous ordeal has been prolonged by the collective unwillingness of states to act for more than six months,” Indrika Ratwatte, UNHCR Director for Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement.

The UN agency noted that the Bali Process which was created by countries in the region to prevent such tragedies from happening, failed to save lives through rescue and disembarkation. It added the group of refugees had repeatedly tried to disembark over the course of the journey, to no avail.

“Refugees have reported that dozens passed away throughout the journey. UNHCR and others have repeatedly warned of dire consequences if refugees at sea are not permitted to land in a safe and expedient manner. Ultimately, inaction over the past six months has been fatal,” said Mr. Ratwatte

UNHCR staff in Aceh are supporting local authorities to assess the needs of the refugees. The immediate priority is providing first aid and medical care as required. All will be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with standard health measures in Indonesia for all arrivals.

Among those rescued, two-thirds are women and children.

Promise ‘remains unfulfilled’

The Bali Process was initiated at the 2002 Regional Ministerial Conference on People Smuggling, Trafficking in Persons and Related Transnational Crime held in Bali, Indonesia. It aims to address practical issues related to smuggling, trafficking and related transnational crime.

At the time of the ‘boat crisis’ in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, five years ago, which saw thousands of refugees and migrants – distressed at sea and denied life-saving care and support, Bali Process states acknowledged the need for a reliable and collective response to the regional challenge.

Having created a mechanism to convene governments from across the region for precisely this purpose, the promise of that commitment remains unfulfilled – Indrika Ratwatte, UNHCR

“Having created a mechanism to convene governments from across the region for precisely this purpose, the promise of that commitment remains unfulfilled,” said Mr. Ratwatte, adding:

“A comprehensive and fair response necessarily requires responsibility-sharing and concrete efforts across South East Asia, so that those who permit disembarkation and bring those in distress ashore do not carry a disproportionate burden.”

A complex refugee crisis

The complex Rohingya refugee crisis erupted in August 2017, following attacks on remote police outposts in northern Myanmar by armed groups alleged to belong to the community. These were followed by systematic counter attacks against the minority, mainly Muslim, Rohingya, which human rights groups, including senior UN officials, have said amounted to ethnic cleansing.

In the weeks that followed, over 700,000 Rohingya – the majority of them children, women and the elderly – fled their homes for safety in Bangladesh, with little more than the clothes on their backs.

Prior to the mass exodus, well over 200,000 Rohingya refugees were sheltering in Bangladesh as a result of earlier displacements from Myanmar.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Transfer market could shrink up to 30%, says European club boss Agnelli

European clubs are facing a cash crisis and the transfer market could shrink by 20-30 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the association which represents them said on Tuesday. Andrea Agnelli, chairman of the European Club Associa...

Angie Motshekga launches Teacher Connect application

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has launched the Teacher Connect application, a free real time-based mentorship platform available via WhatsApp.Teacher Connect affords users the ability to connect, be a helpdesk, and provide learni...

Sri Lanka’s death row MP takes parliamentary oath

A Sri Lankan lawmaker from the ruling party, who was elected to Parliament while serving a death sentence in a murder case, was on Tuesday sworn in as an MP by the speaker. Sri Lanka Peoples Party SLPP lawmaker Premalal Jayasekera was convi...

Reliance unveils details of O2C business spinoff plan

Reliance Industries Ltds new oil-to-chemical business unit will hold its oil refinery and petrochemical assets and retail fuel business but not upstream oil and gas producing fields such as KG-D6 and textiles business, the firm said detaili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020