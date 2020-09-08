Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investments in public health, an investment in safer future, urges Tedros

The world must be ready when the next pandemic comes, the head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO) has said, urging countries to invest more in public health as part of their efforts to recover from COVID-19.

UN News | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:07 IST
Investments in public health, an investment in safer future, urges Tedros

COVID-19 is teaching all of us many lessons,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a media briefing in Geneva, on Monday.

We are not just fighting a virus. We’re fighting for a healthier, safer, cleaner and more sustainable future – WHO chief Tedros

“One of them is that health is not a luxury item for those who can afford it – it’s a necessity, and a human right. Public health is the foundation of social, economic and political stability,” he added, calling on countries to invest in services to prevent, detect and respond to diseases.

Recently, while many countries have made “enormous advances” in the field of medicines, many neglected their basic public health systems, the foundation for responding to infectious disease outbreaks.

“Part of every country’s commitment to build back better must therefore be to invest in public health, as an investment in a healthier and safer future,” he stressed.

“Ultimately, we are not just fighting a virus. We’re fighting for a healthier, safer, cleaner and more sustainable future.”

Review committee of International Health Regulations

The WHO chief also informed the media that the Review Committee of the International Health Regulations will commence its work on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Portal & News Updates

Readers can find information and guidance on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from the UN, World Health Organization and UN agencies here. For daily news updates from UN News, click here.

It will review the convening of the Emergency Committee, the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern, the role and functioning of national IHR focal points, and will examine progress made in implementing the recommendations of previous review committees.

The Review Committee, which comprises independent experts, will evaluate the functioning of the International Health Regulations (IHR) and advise whether any changes are necessary

The IHR – an international treaty that governs preparedness and response to health emergencies – was first adopted in 1969 and is legally-binding on 196 countries, including all WHO Member States. It was last revised in 2005. The treaty outlines rights and obligations for countries, including the requirement to report public health events, as well as the criteria to determine whether or not a particular event constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”.

“Depending on progress made, the committee may present an interim progress report to the resumed World Health Assembly in November, and a final report to the Assembly in May next year,” said the WHO Director-General.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC for timely salary payment to nurses in North MCD dispensaries, maternity homes

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging irregularity in timely payment of salary to auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses working in the dispensaries, maternity homes and child welfare center...

EVA IVF launches fertility centre in Hyderabad

EVA IVF launches its first fertility clinic in Hyderabad to provide quality care, right treatment plan and support to patients. The centre offers complete fertility care for both men and women. With leading fertility specialists, the clinic...

Shark kills surfer on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip

A shark fatally mauled a surfer on Tuesday on Australias Gold Coast city tourist strip, officials said. The man, aged in his 50s, was was brought to shore by fellow surfers and lifeguards at popular Greenmount Beach with leg injuries, Queen...

Sikhs demand inclusion of Punjabi as official language in J-K

Members of the Sikh community staged a demonstration here on Tuesday, demanding inclusion of Punjabi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Supreme Sikh Organisation SSO chairperson S Gurmeet Singh, the demonstrators...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020