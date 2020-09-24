Left Menu
Development News Edition

LIVE: UN Climate Change Roundtable

Live coverage of the High-Level UN Climate Change Roundtable, featuring UN chief António Guterres, designed to rally momentum for more ambitious action to limit global warking and ensure sustainable post-pandemic recovery plans.

UN News | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:45 IST
LIVE: UN Climate Change Roundtable
Highlights UK and UN to co-host December climate event.

10:00

Good morning from New York, where the UN is hosting (online, of course, given the ongoing pandemic) a High-level Climate Change Roundtable, at 11:30 Eastern Time, featuring several world leaders, including Mr. Guterres, which is designed to showcase the vast benefits or recovering from the pandemic in a sustainable way, that helps to limit global warming to 1.5C or lower.

Mr. Guterres will kick things off, and he’s expected to outline the dangers of not acting faster, but also going through some of the positive actions undertaken since last year’s Climate Action Summit, which famously involved young climate activist Greta Thunberg delivering a fiery, angry speech, telling world leaders “you have failed us”.

UK Prime Minister will also deliver opening remarks, and he’s likely to give more detail of the 12 December event on climate that he is co-hosting with the UN. This event is being dubbed “the sprint to Glasgow”, in recognition of the fact the annual UN COP climate conference, due to be held in the Scottish city, has been postponed until November 2021.

We have more on the December event here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Belarus faces imminent sanctions as pressure mounts on Lukashenko

The United States, Britain and Canada may impose sanctions on Belarus as early as Friday, four sources told Reuters, and the European Union told President Alexander Lukashenko it did not recognise him as the countrys legitimate leader.Diplo...

COVID-19: 76 deaths, 1,793 new cases in Punjab

Seventy-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 1,793 new infections surfaced, taking the states case tally to 1,05,220. So far, the disease has claimed 3,066 lives in the state. On Thursday, nine deaths were r...

Kolkata Metro mulling increasing frequency of trains

The Kolkata Metro Railway is planning to increase the frequency of services during peak hours from 10 minutes at present to 8 minutes, a senior official said on Thursday. It is also contemplating augmenting the number of services in a day t...

Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues U.S. president and family for fraud

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, sued the U.S. president on Thursday, accusing him and other family members of cheating her out of tens of millions of dollars from an inheritance.The complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020