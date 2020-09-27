Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen’s warring parties agree to free more than 1,000 prisoners

At the end of a week-long meeting in Switzerland, the parties to the conflict in Yemen reached what the UN envoy there called “a very important milestone”, in agreeing to release a first group of detainees.

UN News | Updated: 27-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 20:59 IST
Yemen’s warring parties agree to free more than 1,000 prisoners

Delegates from the Yemen Government and the Ansar Allah, formally known as Houthi rebels, signed an agreement on Sunday to liberate 1,081 conflict-related individuals, in accordance with the lists of agreed-upon names.

“Today is an important day for over a thousand families who can expect to welcome back their loved ones hopefully very soon,” said the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, after the fourth meeting of the Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Prisoners’ Exchange Agreement, which was co-chaired by his office (OSESGY) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Progress ahead

The move builds upon a release plan that the parties had reached in Amman last February. And they also agreed to convene a subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Committee with the aim of implementing the remainder of the outcomes of the Amman meeting.

As per the 2018 Stockholm Agreement, the parties renewed their commitment to release all prisoners, detainees, missing persons, arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared persons – and those under house arrest.

Moreover, they committed to making efforts to increase the number of prisoners to be released, including those covered by UN Security Council resolutions.

“I thank the parties for going beyond their differences and reaching an arrangement that will benefit Yemenis”, the UN envoy continued, urging the parties to “move forward immediately with the release and to spare no effort in building upon this momentum to swiftly agree to releasing more detainees”.

In doing so, he said, “the UN, they will fulfil their commitments made in Stockholm and put an end to the misery of many more Yemeni families who are waiting for their loved ones”.

Turning commitments into actions

The co-chair, ICRC Regional Director for the Near and Middle East Fabrizio Carboni called the announcement “a positive step for hundreds of detainees and their families back home who have been separated for years and will be reunited soon”.

However, he noted that it marks only the beginning of the process and encouraged parties to continue with “the same urgency” to agree on a concrete implementation plan, “so this operation can move from signatures on paper to reality on the ground’’.

Mr. Griffiths called on the parties “to build on this very important achievement, and to move together towards a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace to Yemen”.

“The United Nations stands ready to support the parties, as well as the Yemeni people, in achieving that”, he assured.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Pakistan on Monday to discuss Afghan peace process

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, will arrive in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process as well as bilateral ties, the Foreign Office said...

Himachal Pradesh sees 195 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Shimla, Sep 27 PTI&#160;Himachal Pradesh recorded 195 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally in the state to 14,192. The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 171 with 11 more fatalities.Of the eleven latest fatalitie...

Govt chief whip tests positive for COVID-19

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro and Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 while Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick and another ruling BJD MLA tested positive for the infection, official source...

At least 16 dead in clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

At least 16 military and several civilians were killed on Sunday in the heaviest clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 2016, reigniting concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020