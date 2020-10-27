Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global foreign direct investment halved amid pandemic, but China remained resilient

Foreign direct investment (FDI), a bellwether of globalisation and economic confidence, fell by 49 per cent to $399 billion in the first half of 2020, amid the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a new report from the UN trade and development organization UNCTAD showed on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 27-10-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 11:58 IST
Global foreign direct investment halved amid pandemic, but China remained resilient

FDI includes cross-border mergers and acquisitions, international project finance, and corporate investments in new “greenfield” projects abroad, and it can be an indicator of the growth of the corporate supply chains that play an important role in world trade.

Worse than expected

James Zhan, the director of UNCTAD’s Division on Investment and Enterprise, said the slump in FDI flows in the first half of the year was more drastic than expected.

“This was due to the lockdowns around the world, which slowed existing investment projects, and the prospects for deeper recession which led the multinationals to reassess new projects. And that’s the current mood of the investors – they try to be very conservative at this stage”, he said at a press conference in Geneva.

All major forms of FDI and all regions suffered from the slowdown, although developed economies were worst hit, with FDI flows of $98 billion in the six months - a 75 per cent reduction from a year previously.

China holds course

However, China was bucking the trend, with FDI flows relatively stable at $76 billion in the first half of the year, while Hong Kong bounced back as an FDI destination after a weak 2019.

“Overall investment flows into China remain at a high level and this is partly because China was one of the very few countries, among the first, to control the pandemic and to resume its production system in the country.

“In the meantime the Chinese government put in place effective measures to retain investment, to service operations of the multinationals operating in the country, and also put in place new measures to attract investment”, Mr. Zhan said.

Most of the FDI heading to China went into high-tech industries. The value of Mergers and Acquisitions transactions into China, grew by 84 per cent, mostly in information services and e-commerce industries, while several multinational companies also expanded their investments into China, he added.

UN News/Vibhu Mishra A man, carrying a load on his back, in what is generally a busy business district in Kathmandu, Nepal. COVID-19 and the associated lockdown shut markets and severely disrupted trade in the landlocked developing country.

Global outlook highly uncertain

The global outlook remains highly uncertain, with question marks over the duration of the pandemic and the effectiveness of the policy response, but prospects for the full year remain in line with UNCTAD’s earlier projection of a 30-40 per cent decline, Mr. Zhan said.

The rate of decline in developing economies is expected to flatten because of the signs of impending recovery in East Asia, but the global decline is expected to continue, with a further reduction of 5-10 per cent foreseen in 2021, the UNCTAD official added.

FDI is the most important source of external funding for developing economies – outstripping remittances, bank loans and overseas development assistance.

The current value of FDI invested in projects around the world is equivalent to 42 per cent of annual global GDP, said Mr. Zhan.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar Isaac in talks to star in Disney Plus series 'Moon Knight'

Oscar Isaac is in negotiations to star in the Marvel Studios series Moon Knight at Disney Plus. According to Variety, the actor will play the lead as Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes t...

Nitish using unpleasant words as he can sense his imminent loss in polls, says Surjewala

By Sahil Pandey Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars nine children jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the former is resorting to such unpleasant language because he has r...

Delhi BJP leaders participate in coronavirus awareness campaign

Delhi BJP leaders, including party president&#160;Adesh Gupta, on Tuesday participated in a coronavirus awareness campaign at prominent road intersections in the city and appealed to people to follow safety measures. Gupta along with othe...

How Bitcoin Scammers Target Men and Use Their Secrets Against Them

Did you and your ex break up Or have you been watching objectionable content and had secrets that nobody should ever know You could probably be afraid that someone may use your dark side as a threat against you. Not even a hard soul can wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020