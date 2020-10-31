FROM THE FIELD: Planning a route to green cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina suffered extensive flooding in 2014., by UNDP/Sulejman Omerbasic

With one of the world’s highest levels of air pollution, the central Bosnian city of Zenica, an industrial hub, is now attempting to turn around its fortunes, with the backing of the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

A host of projects are underway in Zenica, including river-bed cleaning (to avoid flooding), ending the use of coal for municipal heating and, as part of UNDP’s Go Green Initiative, tree-planting.

UNDP-supported initiatives are also designed to have a beneficial effect on surrounding rural areas, which have suffered from severe flooding in recent years.

