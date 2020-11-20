Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN holds dialogues to examine racism in its ranks

In an address on Thursday at an event for UN staff, Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the need to confront racism within the world body, initiating a series of discussions on the subject.

UN News | Updated: 20-11-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 03:38 IST
UN holds dialogues to examine racism in its ranks

“Racism challenges every government, every society, and every organization – including our own”, he stated. “Let me be very clear: racism has no place in the United Nations.”

The UN, which turned 75 this year, supports countries in their efforts to confront racism, through developing legal tools and building capacity.

Examine assumptions, question biases

Mr. Guterres said this creates a special responsibility for personnel to examine and address racism and racial discrimination inside the Organization.

“It’s true that we have clear rules in place that prohibit and protect staff from all forms of discrimination, including racism. But let’s be honest: sometimes we have been slow to acknowledge the existence of racism inside the UN”, he said.

“We must examine our efforts and ask ourselves if we are doing enough to combat racism and racial discrimination inside our Organization.”

As racism is a complex cultural phenomenon, deeply entrenched in centuries of colonialism and slavery, addressing it is not a simple, one-time action, according to the UN chief.

“Addressing racism requires cultural and structural changes. It calls on us, all of us to examine long-held assumptions, and to question our unconscious biases”, he said.

“Fighting racism also requires positive action, including investment in social cohesion.”

Awareness and Action

The Secretary-General delivered the speech during a conversation on racism in the workplace, initiating a series of panel events and dialogues for UN staff.

The ‘Awareness and Action’ campaign aims to make sure that everyone who contributes to the work of the UN feels respected and valued as an individual, and as a member of the UN family.

“We need to do better at listening to one another and acknowledging disappointment, anger and pain”, he said.

The dialogues will be led by different UN duty stations around the world and will consider the different facets of racism, and how to strengthen prevention and response.

Leaders and experts from across the UN, and from civil society and the private sector, will participate.

For Mr. Guterres, the conversation marked the start of an important opportunity for reflection and change.

“Together, let’s make sure people of every race, ethnicity, colour, gender, religion, creed and sexual orientation enjoy a sense of belonging and safety, and have an equal opportunity to contribute to the success of our United Nations,” he said. MW

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Wallace, Villegas power through wind for share of RSM Classic lead

Britains Matt Wallace and Colombias Camilo Villegas shared a one-stroke lead after players struggled through windy conditions in the first round of the RSM Classic on Thursday. Wallace started strongly with five birdies and a bogey on the f...

Italy to start COVID vaccinations in January

A significant number of Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received their shots by next September, Italys special commissioner for the virus emergency said Thursday. Italy is set to receive 3.4 million doses of ...

Soccer-Colombia's Rodriguez denies bust-up after Ecuador mauling

Colombias James Rodriguez has strongly denied reports he was involved in a dressing-room bust-up after the national teams 6-1 defeat by Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier this week. The Everton midfielder said the speculation about confrontat...

Fearing Turkish role, France wants international supervision in Nagorno-Karabakh

France wants international supervision to implement a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict amid concerns in Paris that Russia and Turkey could strike a deal to cut out Western powers from future peace talks, the presidency said on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020