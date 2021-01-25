Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID’s led to ‘massive’ income and productivity losses, UN labour estimates show

Job losses or reduced working hours due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cost the world the equivalent of 255 million jobs in 2020, the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday, noting that the “massive impact” was nearly four times the number lost during the 2009 global financial crisis.

UN News | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:32 IST
COVID’s led to ‘massive’ income and productivity losses, UN labour estimates show

According to the ILO Monitor: COVID-19 and the world of work, the losses resulted in an 8.3 per cent decline in global income, before factoring in support measures, equivalent to $3.7 trillion or 4.4 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP).

Recovery scenarios

While there is still a high degree of uncertainty for 2021, the ILO estimates projected that most countries could see a relatively strong recovery in the second half the year, as COVID-19 vaccination programmes take effect.

ILO put forward three scenarios: a baseline estimate showing a 3 per cent decline; a pessimistic forecast indicating a 4.6 per cent loss, and in the most optimistic scenario, a 1.3 per cent decrease in working hours through this year.

“The signs of recovery we see are encouraging, but they are fragile and highly uncertain, and we must remember that no country or group can recover alone”, Guy Ryder, ILO Director-General said.

“We are at a fork in the road. One path leads to an uneven, unsustainable, recovery with growing inequality and instability, and the prospect of more crises. The other focuses on a human-centred recovery for building back better, prioritizing employment, income and social protection, workers’ rights and social dialogue”, he added.

“If we want a lasting, sustainable and inclusive recovery, this is the path policy-makers must commit to.”

Women and children most vulnerable

In terms of sectors and groups, women were more affected than men, as were younger workers, ILO said.

“Globally, employment losses for women stand at 5 per cent, versus 3.9 per cent for men. In particular, women were much more likely than men to drop out of the labour market and become inactive”, it added.

Similarly, younger workers either lost jobs, dropped out of the labour force, or delayed entry into it.

‘Lost generation’ risk

“The employment loss among youth (15-24 years old) stood at 8.7 per cent, compared to 3.7 per cent for adults. This highlights the all too real risk of a lost generation” according to ILO.

Accommodation and food services was the worst hit sector, where employment declined by over 20 per cent, on average, followed by retail and manufacturing.

In contrast, the information, communication, finance and insurance sectors, grew in the second and third quarters of 2020. Marginal increases were also seen in mining, quarrying and utilities.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Army chopper crash-lands in J&K's Kathua, 2 pilots injured: Officials

An advanced light helicopter ALH Dhruv of the Indian Army made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district on Monday, resulting in injuries to two pilots, officials said.The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to ...

EMA says some leaked COVID-19 documents 'taken out of context'

Some of the COVID-19 documents leaked online in a cyber attack on the European Medicines Agency disclosed last month were not published in their original form and may have been taken out of context, the regulator said on Monday.Whilst indiv...

RBI says it is open to exploring possibility of digital version of fiat currency

Amid increasing popularity of virtual currencies in various parts of the world, the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday said it is open to exploring the possibility of a digital version of fiat currency.Host of private digital currencies, v...

Mexico expects arrival of Russia's Sputnik vaccine shortly - official

Mexican health officials expect Russian backing for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines quick arrival in the country, Mexicos foreign minister said on Monday, following a phone call between the presidents of both countries earlier in the mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021