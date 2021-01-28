Left Menu

‘End the scourge of neglected tropical diseases’: UN health chief

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) vowed on Wednesday to “end the scourge of neglected tropical diseases”, which affect more than a billion mainly poor people, and thrive where there is little access to quality health services, clean water, and sanitation.

UN News | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:15 IST
‘End the scourge of neglected tropical diseases’: UN health chief

In a statement released by WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that a new approach is needed if diseases such as guinea worm and yaws are to be tackled: “This means injecting new energy into our efforts and working together in new ways to get prevention and treatment for all these diseases, to everyone who needs it”.

10-year plan

This new approach was unveiled on Wednesday, in a 10-year plan which targets a 90 per cent reduction in the need for the treatment of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). The plan contains several concrete proposals in areas such as programme delivery, cost-effectiveness and improved coverage, and calls for programmes to be sustainable, with measurable outcomes and adequate domestic financing.

As well as causing pain and disability, NTDs hinder economic development, by preventing children from going to school and adults from going to work. Those affected by disabilities and impairments caused by NTDs, often experience stigma within their communities, leading to social isolation.

© UNICEF/Anne AckermanA young boy receives treatment for Guinea worm disease in South Sudan.

Ambitious targets

The WHO plan, developed in consultation with a wide selection of countries, partners, stakeholders, scientists, and academics, contains several ambitious targets, including the elimination of a minimum of one NTD in at least 100 countries, completely eradicating guinea worm and yaws, and vastly improving access to basic water supply and sanitation.

The progress made in fighting NTDs over the last ten years is an encouraging indicator of what can be achieved in the coming decade, the UN health agency said.

Around 600 million fewer people are now at risk of these diseases; 42 countries have eliminated at least one NTD; and global programmes treated at least one billion people in the five year period between 2015 and 2020.

Significant threats still need to be overcome, however, including climate change, the threat of new diseases crossing over from animals to humans, conflict, and continued inequalities in access to healthcare services, adequate housing, safe water and sanitation.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iraq kills IS commander, a week after Baghdad suicide blasts

Iraqi security forces have killed a senior commander of the Islamic State group, the prime minister said on Thursday, a week after the rare, twin suicide bombing by IS militants killed dozens in Baghdad.The Islamic State group had quickly c...

Portugal to reintroduce border controls with Spain as COVID-19 cases surge

Portugals government announced on Thursday it would reintroduce controls along its 1,200-km 750-mile border with Spain as authorities scramble to control a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.Cabinet Affairs Minister Mariana Vieira d...

China protests likely exclusion from Czech nuclear plant tender

China protested on Thursday against an agreement among Czech political party leaders not to allow Chinese firms to take part in a tender to build a new nuclear power plant on national security grounds, the Chinese embassy in Prague said. Cz...

Shashi Tharoor, six journalists booked for sedition in UP over January 26 violence in Delhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers tractor rally in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021