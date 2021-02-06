Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19 increasing risk of female genital mutilation

The COVID-19 pandemic is increasing the risk of female genital mutilation or FGM, with the UN predicting that an additional two million girls will be subjected to the practice in the next ten years.

UN News | Updated: 06-02-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 10:54 IST
FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19 increasing risk of female genital mutilation

In 2018, it was estimated by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) that globally 68 million girls were at risk; now the figure stands at 70 million.

FGM, which many societies consider a cultural tradition, can result in long-term health and psychological problems.

The UN says that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected girls and women, resulting in what it calls “a shadow pandemic” disrupting the elimination of all harmful customs including, female genital mutilation.

On the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation marked annually on 6 February, read more here about how girls and young women are speaking out against the practice.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains

- A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revival hopes that also lifted crude oil prices to nearly 60 a barrel.MSCIs all-country world index, ...

Sino-Burmese rally against coup from Taiwan safe haven

Hundreds of people from Taiwans large Sino-Burmese community rallied in a Taipei suburb on Saturday to denounce the coup in Myanmar and express their support for detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Taiwan is home to around 40,000 people origi...

Jharkhand reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Jharkhands COVID-19 tally rose to1,18,938 as 41 more people tested positive for the infection,an official said on Saturday.The states COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,077 asno new fatality due to the disease has been reported in thelast 24...

Abu Dhabi T10: Simmons, Powell steer Northern Warriors into finals

Northern Warriors power-hitters Lendl Simmons and Rovman Powell led their team into the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 final as the side defeated Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator. Displaying their stupendous power-hitting, Warriors downed Team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021