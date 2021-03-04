Left Menu

UN Development Programme urges temporary basic income for women hit hard by COVID-19 fallout

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has called for temporary basic income for millions of the world’s poorest women, to help them cope with effects of coronavirus pandemic and alleviate the economic pressures they face every day.

UN News | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:34 IST
UN Development Programme urges temporary basic income for women hit hard by COVID-19 fallout

In a report released on Thursday, UNDP highlighted that the financial support could prevent rising poverty and widening gender inequality, especially in developing countries.

“Women have been harder hit than men by the pandemic, losing income and leaving the labour market at a greater rate and taking on a greater share of care work”, the agency said.

“A temporary basic income could provide financial security in the short-term paving the way for future investments that address systematic gender inequality”, it added.

According to UNDP, a monthly investment of 0.07 to 0.31 per cent of developing countries’ gross domestic product (GDP) could provide reliable financial security to 613 million working-aged women.

The amount is equivalent to $51 billion purchase power parity – the amount of money needed to purchase a basket of goods, factoring in different currency exchange rates across countries.

Ensuring survival in ‘unprecedented times’

Achim Steiner, head of UNDP, said that by redirecting the required amount to women in severe socio-economic stress, Governments can help ensure their survival amidst these unprecedented times.

“The benefits of such a meaningful investment could not only help women and their families absorb the shock of the pandemic, but also empower women to make independent decisions about money, livelihoods and life choices”, he highlighted.

Narrowing gender gap

In the report, issued ahead of this year’s International Women’s Day, UNDP underscored the need to act immediately to ensure women can access social protection schemes, as the COVID-19 crisis has affected women differently than men.

Jobs done by women around the world tend to be lower paid, if paid at all, often lack social protection and safety nets, and are predominately in the sectors affected most by the global lockdowns accompanying the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said.

Women have also taken on a greater share of unpaid work and have faced a surge of domestic violence with lockdowns forcing them to stay in unsafe homes.

Beyond supporting women to access their daily needs, the report stresses that the temporary basic income for women would also help narrow the gap between men and women who live in poverty and balance the control of economic resources within the household.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Pradhan

As the OSCBC gears up to start survey of social and educational condition of the backward classes in Odisha from May 1, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday said that the state administration already has the data...

Land mafia including govt officers booked for illegally planting trees in Uttarakhand

A case was registered against secretaries of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority MDDA, Doon Valley Special Area Development Authority SADA, along with the district forest officer, horticulture officer and the land mafia in Vikasnagar p...

1,104 new coronavirus cases, five deaths in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 1,104 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.The tally of COVID-19 cases in the countrys financial capital thus increased to 3,29,843 and the death toll to 11,4...

U.S., UK tariff truce allows talks to end aircraft subsidy dispute-Boeing

U.S. planemaker Boeing Co welcomed a decision by Britain and the United States to suspend retaliatory tariffs, saying it would allow serious negotiations to proceed on resolving a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.A negotiated se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021