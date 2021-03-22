Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: Costa Rica communities fight duel COVID and climate threat

Local communities in Costa Rica are working together to fight the challenging combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, thanks to support from the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

22-03-2021
The dual threat has focused the attention of community groups on water, or rather the lack of it, and what they can do to ensure they have enough to carry on farming, protect the environment and shield themselves from the deadly virus.

Community leader, Diley Rojas, is committed to ensuring all Costa Ricans have access to water. UNDP Costa Rica/Ignacio Rodriguez

Water and the washing of hands has been promoted as one of the key ways to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

The UN is projecting that the global demand for clean water will increase by 50 per cent over the next 20 years.

On World Water Day, marked annually on 22 March read more here about how one woman has dedicated her life to ensuring her compatriots have equal access to water.

