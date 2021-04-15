Left Menu

UN to launch funding appeal for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The UN is set to launch a funding appeal to support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where ongoing volcanic “explosions” continue to disrupt life in the Caribbean island nation and nearby countries, a top official in the region said on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 15-04-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 02:04 IST
UN to launch funding appeal for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Didier Trebucq, UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Caribbean, briefed journalists on response to the growing humanitarian crisis sparked after long-dormant La Soufrière volcano erupted last week, displacing some 20,000 people, or roughly one-fifth of the population. Around 6,000 are considered vulnerable.

“We are about to initiate the UN funding appeal and response plan to support the humanitarian response, but also the early recovery for the next six months”, he said, speaking via video link from Barbados.

“This is a crisis that is going to last certainly more than six months in the sub-region, in Saint Vincent, and other islands.”

Eruptions expected to continue

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, located in the southern Caribbean, consists of more than 30 islands and cays, nine of which are inhabited.

At 4,000 feet tall, La Soufrière dominates the largest island, Saint Vincent. The volcano had been silent since 1979, but began spewing smoke and rumbling in December, before erupting on Friday.

“We are facing regular eruptions of the volcano, including up to last night”, Mr. Trebucq reported.

“We are expecting that continuous explosions and ash fall will continue over the coming weeks in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but also in neighbouring islands such as Barbados, which has also been severely affected...as well as Saint Lucia and Grenada.”

Water a top priority

Some 4,000 of the displaced people are now living in 87 shelters, though many facilities lack basic services such as drinking water. Others have found refuge with families and friends, while a handful fled to neighbouring countries on fishing boats.

Mr. Trebucq said right now, water is “priority number one”, as service has shut down in many areas and supplies are being transported from sister Caribbean nations. The UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), the regional office of the UN health agency WHO, are on the ground to assess needs.

Clean-up also important

“Priority number two is really about shelter management”, he continued, highlighting the need for cots and basic hygiene items. UN teams, including from the World Food Programme (WFP) are working with the Vincentian authorities on digital registration of beneficiaries for cash vouchers.

“The clean-up of the ashes, finally, is another important priority, in terms of environmental health but also clean-up to make sure that life can come back to normal outside the red zone as soon as possible,” Mr. Trebucq added.

Relatedly, UN agencies, in collaboration with the European Union, are also working to provide experts who will devise a plan for the clean-up of volcanic ash in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the other affected islands.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers to 'review' UAE arms sale after Biden opts to go ahead

The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Wednesday he and other lawmakers were concerned about the Biden administrations decision to go ahead with a weapons sale to the United Arab Emira...

21 killed, 3 injured when bus, truck crash in southern Egypt

A bus overturned while trying to pass a truck on a highway in southern Egypt on Tuesday, causing a collision that killed at least 21 people and injured three others, authorities said.The bus was travelling from Cairo when it turned over an...

New Zealand mosque shooter's court hearing postponed due to no-show

The mass shooter who killed 51 people in New Zealand in 2019 did not appear in court on Thursday after seeking a judicial review of his prison conditions and his status as a terrorist entity. White supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced ...

Ex-leaders, Nobel winners urge U.S. to back COVID vaccine waiver

More than 60 former heads of state, including former leaders of Britain and France, and over 100 Nobel Prize winners called on U.S. President Joe Biden to back a waiver of intellectual property rules for COVID-19 vaccines. A waiver would bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021