Andhra govt seeks allocation of additional 320 MT of oxygen from Centre
Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking allocation of additional 320 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and 20 tankers for oxygen supplies. At present, the central government has allocated 590 MT of LMO and the CM appealed the Prime Minister to increase it to 910 MT.

He further requested PM Modi to allocate 20 tankers for oxygen supplies. Further, the CM also mentioned about the mishap in which 11 patients died at Ruia hospital at Tirupati highlighting the situation in the state.

As many as 11 patients, who were on ventilator support, died due to low pressure in the medical oxygen supply at the hospital. The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Monday. In another letter, CM Reddy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer the manufacturing technology of COVID-19 vaccine "COVAXIN" to other manufacturing companies. "Considering that the COVAXIN manufacturing is intended to be ramped up, we would request you to please direct Bharat Biotech to do technology transfer of manufacturing COVAXIN and ICMR-NIV to provide viral strain to whoever interested in and capable of vaccine manufacturing," read the letter.

Andhra Pradesh reported 20,345 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths, and 14,502 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state has as many as 1,95,102 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

