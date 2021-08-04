Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: The pollution challenge facing the ‘Dragon’s Jewels’ of Viet Nam

A community-led project to manage some 28,000 tonnes of plastic waste and prevent 5,000 tonnes from ending up in the ocean is being supported by the UN in one of the most popular tourist attractions in Viet Nam.

UN News | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:28 IST
FROM THE FIELD: The pollution challenge facing the ‘Dragon’s Jewels’ of Viet Nam
A community-led project to manage some 28,000 tonnes of plastic waste and prevent 5,000 tonnes from ending up in the ocean is being supported by the UN in one of the most popular tourist attractions in Viet Nam. UNDP GEFPeople are increasingly involved in plastic waste management at a community level in Viet Nam. People are increasingly involved in plastic waste management at a community level in Viet Nam., by UNDP GEF

The waste in Ha Long Bay, an area which is known as the Dragon’s Jewels, is generated mainly by the local tourism and fishing industries.

So far, 1000 tonnes of plastic waste have been properly separated, and 150 tonnes collected by freelance waste workers as part of a Global Environment Fund project, which is implemented by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

“Previously, we didn’t know how to separate the waste, how to compost or why we need to reduce plastic”, says farmer Đinh Thị Luyến. “We have been provided with material and equipment; we are so thankful.”

You can find out more about Ha Long’s plastic waste challenge, and how it is being tackled by the local community, here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021