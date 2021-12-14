Left Menu

US, India highlight efforts made by both countries to ensure safe travel during COVID-19 pandemic

Indian and US delegations met in New Delhi for the annual bilateral Consular Dialogue. The Indian delegation, led by Devesh Uttam, Joint Secretary (CPV) met with counterparts in the U.S. delegation, led by Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:24 IST
US, India highlight efforts made by both countries to ensure safe travel during COVID-19 pandemic
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian and US delegations met in New Delhi for the annual bilateral Consular Dialogue. The Indian delegation, led by Devesh Uttam, Joint Secretary (CPV) met with counterparts in the U.S. delegation, led by Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter.

Further, the Dialogue affirmed the strength of the India-US bilateral relationship and highlighted efforts made by both countries to ensure safe and responsible travel despite the challenges and restrictions posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, including cooperation for expeditious resolution of consular issues, facilitation of visas, extradition matters, provision of consular services to expatriate citizens, familial issues related to child custody, marriages and adoption and facilitation of travel between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021