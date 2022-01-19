UNRWA seeks $1.6 billion to support Palestinian refugees in 2022

The UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees, UNRWA , on Tuesday appealed for $1.6 billion to support its lifesaving work this year amid acute regional crises and chronic funding shortfalls.

UNRWA provides services and programmes, including education, health and food assistance, to more than five million Palestinians across the Middle East.

Today, UNRWA announced its 2022 operating budget. This year the Agency required US$ 1.6 billion in funding to continue to serve Palestine refugees in oPt, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.

The 2022 budget proposal includes additional emergency funding to address humanitarian needs arising from crises in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon.

‘Indispensable’ to stability

Philippe Lazzarini, the agency’s Commissioner-General, said budget shortfalls pose a serious threat to its ability to maintain operations.

“The international community recognizes the lifesaving role of UNRWA and its indispensable contribution to stability in the Middle East. It also recognizes how cost-efficient and agile UNRWA is. In 2022, that recognition must be supported by the adequate level of funding to meet this critical moment for Palestine refugees,” he said.

The budget proposal comes as UNRWA confronts chronic funding gaps as needs keep rising.

Distress and despair

It is estimated that 2.3 million Palestinian refugees are living in poverty, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten health and livelihoods.

Distress and despair have become the norm among Palestinian refugees, according to UNRWA. Many, particularly in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon, report that they are ready to use any means to try to migrate outside of the region.

Breaking the cycle

UNRWA has committed to investing in comprehensive programmatic reform and modernization to meet needs in an even more cost-effective and efficient manner.

The agency said that being fully-funded across its full range of services, will assist its efforts towards breaking the cycle of despair among Palestinian refugees through measures such as providing some $31.2 million in microfinance loans and carrying out vital structural improvements to refugee camps.

“The amount that UNRWA is requesting for 2022 will directly contribute to the wellbeing of Palestine refugees, to efforts to combat and contain COVID-19 and to regional stability,” said Mr. Lazzarini. urging donors to step up.

“The international community must give UNRWA sufficient and predictable funding so we may continue to provide Palestine refugees with a sense of security and normality they deserve.”

