World Bank: sharp, long-lasting slowdown to hit developing countries hard
UN News | Updated: 11-01-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 10:14 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Moscow's ultimatum: Ukraine fulfils its proposals or Russian army will decide
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Lavrov tells Ukraine to fulfil Moscow's proposals
WRAPUP 2-Moscow's ultimatum: Ukraine fulfils its proposals or Russian army will decide
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Lavrov tells Ukraine to fulfil Moscow's proposals
Mitchell Starc doubtful for third Test against South Africa due to finger injury