Tata Motors announces 'reimagination' of their product portfolio with aim for net zero emissions

Mr. Girish Wagh, the executive director of Tata Motors, took to the stage of Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023, opening up about the future of the 'entire product portfolio' of the multinational automobile company with respect to greenhouse gas emissions.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 22:15 IST
Tata Motors Logo (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian automobile giant Tata Motors made a major announcement about its automobile lineup and its production recently. Mr. Girish Wagh, the executive director of Tata Motors, took to the stage of Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023, opening up about the future of the 'entire product portfolio' of the multinational automobile company.

"We are reimagining our entire product portfolio as well as the operations with the specific goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045," Wagh said. "From a commercial vehicle industry perspective, the transition towards net zero would be a progressive journey. Over the coming years, India is likely to balance its energy portfolio more actively across multiple fuel options," he added.

The former President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors went on to announce the company's 'zero emission electric vehicles', which he noted would 'play a key role in decarbonizing the carbo and passenger mobility'. "Our fleet of more than 700 EV buses, operating across 9 Indian cities have cumulatively covered more than 60 million kilometers. This represents a potential to reduce our 60,000 tonnes of Carbon emission, once the entire grid is carbonized," he said.

The company showcased 14 different vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023, including 4 natural gas-powered models, 2 fuel agonistic, new generation architectures, 5 BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), 2 Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and one Hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

