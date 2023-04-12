IMF lowers global economic growth outlook as ‘fog thickens’
UN News | Updated: 12-04-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 10:15 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lawmakers grill US regulators over Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Federal Reserve welcomes outside review of its supervision of Silicon Valley Bank- Barr
US regulator cites 'terrible' risk management for Silicon Valley Bank failure
Many parties to blame for Silicon Valley Bank failure, Fed regulator tells Congress
Fed official tells lawmakers many to blame for Silicon Valley Bank failure