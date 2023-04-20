End ‘alarmist narratives’ on population growth and recognize women’s rights: UNFPA
UN News | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:29 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanem
- Population Report
- Natalia Kanem
- Views
- UNFPAYouGov
- Earth
- UNFPA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]
SC lifts telecast ban on MediaOne, says critical views can't be termed anti-establishment
Broadcast ban matter: SC says critical views of MediaOne channel against govt policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment.
Pirelli postpones AGM as Italy reviews shareholder pact with Chinese investors