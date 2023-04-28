Activists encouraged to apply for UN SDG Action Awards
UN News | Updated: 28-04-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 09:58 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine to allow Indian medical Students for 'state qualification exam' from India
Indian envoy pays courtesy call to Nepal Home Minister, discusses range of bilateral issues
Indian soldier dies of gunshot wound at same base where 4 others killed
IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder
Indian-origin youth arrested for allegedly stabbing sex worker in US over money