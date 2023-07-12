Major boost needed to reach 2030 water, sanitation and hygiene goals
UN News | Updated: 12-07-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 01:48 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and DeSantis trade barbs while staging duelling New Hampshire campaign events
Trump and DeSantis to hold duelling campaign events in New Hampshire after squabbling over timing
Disney beats investor lawsuit over feud with DeSantis
Uniform Civil Code draft ready to be submitted to govt, says panel head Ranjana Desai
Uniform Civil Code draft for U'khand ready to be submitted to govt, says panel head Ranjana Desai