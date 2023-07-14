Urban planning must factor in needs of migrants, sustainable development forum hears
UN News | Updated: 14-07-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 02:40 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Southeast Asia
- António Vitorino
- Africa
- High-Level Political Forum
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, yen and yuan hover near 8-mth troughs
"India's qualification to Jiu-Jitsu event at Asian Games is a big moment for sport": Siddharth Singh
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, yen and yuan near 8-month lows on rate risks
Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bags Prestigious Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year Award at THE Awards Asia 2023
India storms into final by defeating Iran in Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023