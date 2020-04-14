K'taka govt should cut down on 'unneccessary' expenditure, mobilise funds to fight coronavirus instead of BDA selling: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded that BS Yediyurappa-led government should cut down on 'unnecessary' expenditures to mobilise funds to fight against coronavirus. "Yediyurappa government needs to cut down on unwanted expenses which government is spending on several things in order to save the taxpayers money to fight against coronavirus," said Siddaramaiah here in a press conference.

He alleged that the ruling state government is indulged in corruption due to which the government is running bankrupt, adding that instead of mobilising funds, Yediyurappa government is only concentrating on auction of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sites. Siddaramaiah claimed that the "BDA was already in loss".

"The present government does not have money due to its involvement in corruption. The Karnataka government must concentrate on cutting expenses and there is no need to waste money on unwanted things including vehicles for board and corporations chiefs," said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. "Yediyurappa government has decided to auction more than 12,000 BDA sites to get benefit of Rs 15,000 crore, rather than fullfiling requirements of people of the state at the time of coronavirus crisis," he said.

In Karnataka, 247 people have tested positive for coronavirus, including 59 cured and discharged and 6 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.