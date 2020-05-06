Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Domestic News Roundup: Judge reinstates New York presidential primary canceled by state; U.S. may require masks at airports in changes to limit coronavirus and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:28 IST
US Domestic News Roundup: Judge reinstates New York presidential primary canceled by state; U.S. may require masks at airports in changes to limit coronavirus and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump renews partisan pandemic commentary as Texas moves to further ease shutdown

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Democrats of hoping his coronavirus response fails "so they can win the election," as the Republican governor of Texas moved to further relax business shutdowns aimed at quelling the pandemic. Trump's latest partisan commentary on the public health crisis and resulting economic meltdown engulfing his presidency came hours before he visited a face-mask factory in Arizona, where he defied infection-control guidelines by not wearing a mask himself.

Judge reinstates New York presidential primary canceled by state

A U.S. judge has reinstated a presidential primary canceled last week by New York state, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, over concerns that voting would have been an unnecessary risk. Former Vice President Joe Biden is already the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party, which led Douglas Kellner, a co-chair of the New York Board of Elections, to say the New York primary was "unnecessary and frivolous."

U.S. may require masks at airports in changes to limit coronavirus

The lead U.S. airport security agency is weighing the possibility of requiring masks or face coverings for passengers who pass through checkpoints, according to a U.S. official and two people familiar with the deliberations. The move is part of a broader rethinking of how to limit the spread of the new coronavirus during air travel, an effort that could bring some of the most significant changes to the industry since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Five-year-old stopped on U.S. highway wanted to buy Lamborghini, police say

A trooper stopping a car with a suspected "impaired driver" on a U.S. highway on Monday was bemused to find a 5-year-old in the driver's seat, the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted. After seeing a vehicle driving slowly and weaving in the left lane of the Interstate 15 freeway, the trooper turned on his siren, and the driver neatly pulled over to the side of the road.

Trump tours new face-mask factory in Arizona but does not wear one

Without wearing a face-covering himself, President Donald Trump toured a new medical mask factory in Arizona on Tuesday, taking a rare trip out of Washington to visit a state he hopes to win in the November election even as Americans avoid travel to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Touching down in Phoenix in midafternoon, Trump visited a Honeywell International Inc factory making N95 face masks for healthcare workers. The facility was rushed into service in less than five weeks because of a shortage of the protective equipment and is producing face masks for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. Supreme Court hears Obamacare contraception mandate dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to implement federal rules allowing employers to obtain religious exemptions from an Obamacare requirement that health insurance that they provide to employees covers women's birth control. At issue is a challenge by the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey to the administration's 2018 rule that permits broad religious and moral exemptions to the contraception mandate of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare, and expands accommodations already allowed.

U.S. Senate to consider Trump pick for powerful D.C. court

U.S. Senators on Wednesday will consider whether to confirm a judge nominated by President Donald Trump for an influential federal appeals court in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Justin Walker, 37, who would sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit if approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Illinois county to probe earlier deaths from heart attacks, pneumonia for COVID-19

Health officials in the U.S. state of Illinois' Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago, will probe deaths involving heart attacks and pneumonia for indications of COVID-19 as far back as November, a county spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Chicago recorded its first death from the coronavirus on March 16 but the medical examiner's office from Cook County is planning to review case records from earlier deaths for COVID-19 signs, Cook County spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny told Reuters in an emailed statement.

U.S. graduates turn regalia into PPE: Wear the cap, donate the gown

In this year's mostly virtual commencement ceremonies, thousands of American graduates are adorning their mortarboards with the slogan "Gowns 4 Good" after donating their gowns to healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic to use as personal protective equipment. Gowns 4 Good is the name of a charity started three weeks ago by Nathaniel Moore, a front-line physician assistant in Burlington, Vermont, who is asking graduates to donate their gowns to more than 75,000 front-line responders and others who have registered for the regalia on Gowns4Good.net.

Ousted U.S. whistleblower says Trump health official played down coronavirus threat

The ousted director of a U.S. agency responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic filed a whistleblower's complaint on Tuesday accusing President Donald Trump's administration of retaliating when he raised concerns. Rick Bright says in the complaint filed with a government watchdog that he warned about the virus in January and was met with hostility from Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and other high-ranking officials in the agency.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP to bear travel cost of migrant workers returning to native states

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to bear the travel expenses of migrant workers returning to their home states following easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to ...

Goa board announces dates for SSC, HSSC examinations

As Goa remains coronavirus-free, the state government has given permission for holding exams for pending papers of Class 12 and for all subjects of Class 10 later this month when the current phase of lockdown ends. The Goa Board of Secondar...

BJP govt in Karnataka treating migrants worse than bonded labourers: CPI(M)

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of medieval barbarism and treating migrants as worse than bonded labourers, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday hit out at the states decision to stop workers from returning to their ...

High fatality rate among COVID-19 patients in Gujarat, Maharashtra worrisome: Harsh Vardhan

Expressing concern over high fatality rate among COVID-19 patients in some districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday asked the states to focus on early surveillance, aggressive contact tracing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020